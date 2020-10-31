Fort Myers man builds chute to send out Halloween candy

This year, Halloween was a little different. In an effort to social distance, one man built a chute to send candy to the kids.

“In the hole!” they cheered.

Halloween is the Whidden family’s favorite holiday. They were all dressed up and ready to head out. But Johnathan Widden knows that there’s something making this Halloween a little scarier.

“We’re just going to hit the houses that are open, that are kind of decked out somewhat like ours. And hope for the best,” Whidden said. “It’s just a little different this year.”

When the ghouls and goblins come to his house, however, he’s ready. Whidden found a way to keep COVID-19 from spoiling everyone’s treats.

“It’s a candy luge!” he exclaimed.

Whidden saw the idea floating around on social media and figured he’d give it a shot. He crafted it from leftover supplies.

“It’s the perfect height so all the candy slides, nice and smooth. That was the tricky part, trying to get the heights right and then it not falling off,” he said.

The best part is that it’s 7-feet long, keeping everyone at an appropriate social distance. “It’s following guidelines as much as possible,” Whidden said.

He said he wiped down all of the treats prior to handing them out. He’s excited that everyone can stay safe while still enjoying the holiday – one piece of candy at a time.

“This is our favorite time of the year. It only comes once a year so here we are trying to make the best of it,” Whidden said.

The CDC has labeled trick-or-treating a high-risk Halloween celebration. But, they say, if you did participate, that if you washed your hands and wore a mask, you may be fine.

Reporter: Andryanna Sheppard

Writer: Drew Hill

