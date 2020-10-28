Lehigh Acres man accused of August bomb threats to Lee County courthouse

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Lehigh Acres man accused of calling in bomb threats to two different locations in August.

At 8:53 a.m. on Aug. 28, the Lee County Clerk of Courts and the federal courthouse both received phone calls from a man who spoke of watching the courthouse blow up before hanging up the phone.

All court proceedings were suspended after the call and the buildings were evacuated. Several hours of searching by the LCSO yielded no results for any devices.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit began an investigation to identify the phone number associated with the bomb threat. They learned the phone was a prepaid device purchased at a local Walmart, and by reviewing video surveillance footage of the cellphone purchase as well as several tips from Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, were able to identify the suspect as Daniel A. Logan Wryals, 32.

Wryals is currently in custody at the Lee County Jail, facing charges of false reports concerning planting a bomb, explosive, or weapon of mass destruction in, or committing arson against, state-owned property.

