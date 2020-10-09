Deputies: Cape Coral man arrested for using rope to tether dog to tree

A Cape Coral man was arrested after Lee County deputies said he used a rope to tie his dog to a tree, causing the animal severe injury.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office began their investigation into Robert Callahan after receiving a complaint from a rescue about a dog with a rope embedded in its neck at a home in the 800 block of Andalusia Boulevard.

The dog, named Charlie, was found to have a severe, gaping wound because of the rope. A veterinarian who examined Charlie said the dog had been kept outside on the rope for an “extended period of time with no care.” He was also covered with fleas and extremely emaciated.

“This disgusting act against an animal has me outraged,” said Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “This is exactly why my Animal Cruelty Task Force is in place.”

Charlie is currently in recovery, having received stitches around his entire neck to close the wound.

Callahan, 40, is in the Lee County Jail on charges of aggravated animal cruelty. No bond has been set.

Writer: WINK News

