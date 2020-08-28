Laura impacts Mississippi River Valley, two new areas to watch

Laura has weakened substantially since making landfall yesterday morning. As of 5 a.m. Friday, Laura has weakened to a tropical depression near the Mississippi River Valley with maximum sustained wind near 30 mph.

Laura is rapidly losing tropical characteristics and the National Hurricane Center has issued its last advisory on this system. It’s very likely the name “Laura” will be retired and never used again.

Laura will accelerate and weaken further into a remnant low Friday night, where it is expected to bring some heavier rain to the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys. Eventually, the storm will bring rain and wind to the Mid-Atlantic states through the weekend.

Rainfall totals will peak near 5 inches for Northeastern Arkansas, Northern Mississippi, Northern Alabama, Western and Middle Tennessee, Southeastern Missouri, and Western and Central Kentucky.

Rainfall totals will peak near 4 inches for Southern Louisiana, Southern Mississippi, and Southern Alabama. Rainfall totals will peak near 3 inches for the Central and Southern Appalachians and the Mid-Atlantic States.

Rain of this caliber will cause flash and urban flooding, rapid rises on small streams, streams and creeks to overflow their banks, and minor to moderate river flooding.

The threat for tornadoes will redevelop as well for portions of the Mid-South and Tennessee Valley this afternoon and evening. Life-threatening surf and elevated rip currents also continue for the North-Central and Northeast Gulf Coast.

It’s not surprising that we now turn our attention to two new areas to watch! The historical peak of hurricane season occurs in less than two weeks on September 10th. These tropical waves both have a 30% chance of development over the next 5 days.

The first disturbance is about 1,000 miles east of the Windward Islands producing disorganized showers and storms. Some gradual development of this system is possible as it approaches the eastern Caribbean Islands.

Another disturbance is located just west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Near-term development is unlikely due to poor conditions, but some development of this system is possible early next week when it begins to move slowly westward over the Atlantic Ocean.

Stay tuned to the Weather Authority for updates! The next names on the list are Nana and Omar.

Reporter: Brittany Van Voorhees



