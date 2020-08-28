Collier County school superintendent expects smooth transition as kids return

Students return to Collier County public schools in three days, and the district spent a lot of time focusing on just that first week to ease children back into classrooms.

From the moment a child steps on the bus to the time they walk into their classroom, they’ll be safe, said Superintendent Kamela Patton.

Of course, that’s as long as everyone listens and follows CDC guidelines.

If a child tests positive, Patton says they’re ready to pivot to all virtual learning, and they’ll be working closely with the Department of Health.

Patton said this school year is different for everyone and they want to make sure it’s a smooth transition.

She added that she’s happy to see more than 50% of parents have decided to send their kids back for face-to-face learning.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Jackie Winchester

