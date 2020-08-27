Thursday’s Coronavirus Updates: 3,269 new cases, 135 new deaths reported in Florida

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, there have been 611,991 positive cases of the coronavirus recorded in the state. The case count includes 605,342 Florida residents and 6,649 non-Florida residents. There are 10,868 Florida resident deaths reported, 143 non-resident deaths, and 37,718 hospitalizations at some point during illness, according to the Florida Department of Health.

*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m. but are occasionally delayed.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of recorded cases: 611,991 (up from 608,722)

Florida resident deaths: 10,868 (up from 10,733)

Non-resident deaths: 143 (up from 137)

3,269 total new cases reported Thursday

135 total new resident deaths reported Thursday

6 new non-resident deaths reported Thursday

TESTING NUMBERS

Total tested (residents): 4,504,911

Total tested (non-residents): 19,292

Total positive (residents): 605,342

Total positive (non-residents): 6,649

Total negative (residents): 3,892,752

Total negative (non-residents): 12,621

Percent positive (residents): 13.46%

Percent positive (non-residents): 34.50%

The remainder of the tests is still pending or inconclusive, according to the FDOH website.

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total recorded cases in SWFL: 36,272 (up from 36,031)

Deaths: 758 (up from 750)

241 total new cases reported Thursday

8 new deaths reported Thursday

Lee County: 18,332 (up from 18,217) – 414 deaths (5 new)

Collier County: 11,471 (up from 11,376) – 172 deaths (2 new)

Charlotte County: 2,602 (up from 2,582) – 109 deaths (1 new)

DeSoto County: 1,460 (up from 1,457) – 21 deaths

Glades County: 452 (up from 451) – 3 deaths

Hendry County: 1,955 (up from 1,948) – 39 deaths

Click HERE for a SWFL case-by-case breakdown – updated daily.

RESOURCES

NOW HIRING: SWFL companies adding jobs

#GulfshoreStrong: Covering people making a difference in SWFL

FOOD PANTRIES: Harry Chapin mobile food pantry schedule, week of Aug. 24

REPORT COVID-19 DIAGNOSIS/TEST: International self-reporting system

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected]. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>﻿</span>

*The map is best viewed on a desktop computer. If you don’t see the map above tap HERE for a fullscreen version.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know