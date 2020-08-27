CORONAVIRUS

Small plane crashes in Everglades. (CBS Miami)
MIAMI (CBS MIAMI)

Single-engine plane crash lands in Everglades west of Hollywood

Published: August 27, 2020 1:59 PM EDT
Updated: August 27, 2020 2:24 PM EDT

A single-engine aircraft ended up overturned in the Everglades, just west of Hollywood on Thursday afternoon.

Images from Chopper 4 showed two occupants standing on the plane’s wings awaiting rescue. They looked to be uninjured.

The Federal Aviation Administration identified the plane as a Cessna 172.

Officials said the aircraft was located 10 miles west of Hollywood and that it went down at around 12:45 p.m.

The FAA is investigating, and the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

Author: CBS MIAMI
