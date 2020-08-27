Single-engine plane crash lands in Everglades west of Hollywood

A single-engine aircraft ended up overturned in the Everglades, just west of Hollywood on Thursday afternoon.

Images from Chopper 4 showed two occupants standing on the plane’s wings awaiting rescue. They looked to be uninjured.

The Federal Aviation Administration identified the plane as a Cessna 172.

Officials said the aircraft was located 10 miles west of Hollywood and that it went down at around 12:45 p.m. The FAA is investigating, and the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

Author: CBS MIAMI

