Saving money while shopping for school

Many of you are getting ready to get your children back to school, whether that’s online or in the classroom. While you’re shopping for clothes or supplies, you could save some money.

Some websites to help include Rakuten.com. You can sign up for a free account and get cash-back offers. For example, Rakuten is offering 4% cash back at Macy’s and at Staples.

If the store you’re shopping at doesn’t seem to have any deals, you can always ask if they have any discounts for students. If you’re shopping online, just use the chat option if it’s available and ask there.

You can also apply coupons automatically at checkout with browser extensions like Honey or Wikibuy.

If money is tight right now, there’s one more option for you. If you have a 529 Savings Plan, maybe through Florida Prepaid, that money can be used on K-12 tuition and fees.

To find out how to access that money, click here.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know