Category 2 Hurricane Laura moves inland across SW Louisiana

Hurricane Laura made landfall as a strong Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained wind of 150 mph. This occurred at 2 a.m. EDT near Cameron, Louisiana.

Conditions have been rapidly deteriorating across southwestern Louisiana and southeastern Texas this morning. The highest wind gust reported so far has been 137 mph in downtown Lake Charles, Louisiana. The highest storm surge report we have so far is 9.19 feet near Calcasieu Pass, Louisiana.

As of 6 a.m. Thursday, Laura has been downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained wind of 110 mph. It is still a powerful hurricane with more weakening expected as the storm moves inland.

Laura will move across southwestern Louisiana this morning, then northward across the state through this afternoon. The center of Laura is forecast to move over Arkansas tonight, the mid-Mississippi Valley on Friday, and then the mid-Atlantic states on Saturday.

Storm surge is the biggest threat to life and property with any tropical cyclone. The storm surge is expected to peak between 15 – 20 feet from Johnson Bayou to Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge including Calcasieu Lake.

Laura is expected to produce rainfall totals of 6 – 12 inches, with isolated totals near 18 inches, across portions of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for High Island, Texas to the mouth of the Mississippi River.

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline in the indicated locations.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for High Island, Texas to Intracoastal City, Louisiana.

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for east of Intracoastal City, Louisiana to the mouth of the Mississippi River.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

Otherwise, we are monitoring a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic Ocean about 350 miles east-southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands. It is producing disorganized showers and storms.

Conditions are not expected to be favorable for development in the near-term. By this weekend and early next week, they will gradually become more favorable.

Right now, the National Hurricane Center gives it a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days. The next storm name on the list is Nana.

Reporter: Brittany Van Voorhees



