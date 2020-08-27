North Port man arrested for possession, promotion of child porn

North Port Police Department arrested suspect Robert Scott Bussell, 55, Thursday for charges related to child pornography and promoting child pornography.

According to the City of North Port, investigators received tips about online activity involving Bussell.

Following investigation, NPPD got a search warrant for Bussell’s home in the 3300 block of Bohio Street and arrested him.

Bussell faces charges for promoting sexual performance by a child and possession of child pornography.

Bussell is currently in custody at Sarasota County Jail.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know