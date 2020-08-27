Many reach out to help homeless father reunite with his children

Mickel Lawson never thought he’d be on TV showing the world he lives out of his car.

“I always kept it inside,” he said. “I didn’t think much people would acknowledge it but it looks like they have.”

Since we introduced you to Lawson, the phone in his little white car has been ringing off the hook. Grandparents, nurses and single dads all have offered to help him get out of the car and back with his sons.

“It only takes one person to make a lot of people happy,” he said.

On more person absolutely overwhelmed by the generosity of our viewers is Lawson’s mentor, Joe. He’s see’s in him exactly what you saw in him at home.

“He has had tremendous disadvantages in life, and yet he stays positive, works through his struggles, and he’s just willing to make it work,” he said.

Those struggles started long ago. He’s battled homelessness all his life and went to prison more than once. Then he met Kara and raised their boys. When she died, he couldn’t support them by himself.

They live with host families now and even though they’re apart, Lawson says those sons of his keep him going.

“Keep pushing, praying, thank the man above and just push. Just keep going,” he said, and keep giving.

Lawson doesn’t have much, so he gives what he has — his time.

“I talked to a homeless man yesterday. He was down and out and I helped him out too. He was smiling. I saw him smiling this morning, so it was good,” he said.

Pushing, praying and promising to pay it forward.

For more information on “Better Together,” the program helping Lawson to reunite with his boys, click here.

Reporter: Sydney Persing

Writer: Briana Harvath

