Man faces 20 counts of possession of child pornography

Wednesday, Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested suspect Marshall Allen Faulkner, 45, at his home in Lee County for possession of child pornography.

According to the LCSO blog post, investigators had a search warrant to enter Faulkner’s home after they were tipped he had numerous images of “child sexual exploitative material.”

During the investigation, detectives and digital forensic specialists learned Faulkner’s personal laptop contained numerous images of child pornography.

When investigators searched Faulkner’s home, detectives found an SD card that contained additional images of child pornography.

Faulkner faces 20 counts of possession of child pornography. He is in custody at Lee County Jail with bond set at $200,000.

“This case is sickening,” said Sheriff Carmine Marceno in the blog post. “We received this tip and immediately went to work. I couldn’t be more proud of the special victims detectives and the digital forensics unit for their outstanding work.”

Writer: WINK News

