Lee County schedules walk-up COVID-19 testing dates for Sept.
The Florida Department of Health in Lee County (DOH-Lee), in partnership with Lee County Government, will be providing free walk-up COVID-19 testing throughout Lee County during the month of September. Staff will have 300 tests available at each site for anyone 4 years of age or older.
Testing is scheduled on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning at 9 a.m. and will continue, weather permitting, until 12:30 p.m. Children under 4 will be referred for testing to DOH-Lee. There is no fee for the test, and no appointment or doctor’s order is necessary. Parking is limited at some sites. These are not drive-thru sites; attendees are asked to walk up to the testing area.
Locations on the schedule are at municipal parks, with Lee County EMS and Florida DOH-Lee staff conducting the tests and accompanying paperwork. Selected sites are spread throughout the county.
Week 1
Tuesday, Sept. 1
Harlem Heights Park
Thursday, Sept. 3
Rutenberg Park
Week 2
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Schandler Hall Park
Thursday, Sept. 10
N. Fort Myers Community Pool
Week 3
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Charleston Park
Thursday, Sept. 17
Yawkey Park
Week 4
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Karl Drews Park
Thursday, Sept. 24
Veteran’s Park
Week 5
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Kurt Donaldson Park
