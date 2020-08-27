CORONAVIRUS

Lee County schedules walk-up COVID-19 testing dates for Sept.

Published: August 27, 2020 10:44 AM EDT

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County (DOH-Lee), in partnership with Lee County Government, will be providing free walk-up COVID-19 testing throughout Lee County during the month of September. Staff will have 300 tests available at each site for anyone 4 years of age or older.

Testing is scheduled on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning at 9 a.m. and will continue, weather permitting, until 12:30 p.m. Children under 4 will be referred for testing to DOH-Lee. There is no fee for the test, and no appointment or doctor’s order is necessary. Parking is limited at some sites. These are not drive-thru sites; attendees are asked to walk up to the testing area.

Locations on the schedule are at municipal parks, with Lee County EMS and Florida DOH-Lee staff conducting the tests and accompanying paperwork. Selected sites are spread throughout the county.

Week 1

Tuesday, Sept. 1
9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Harlem Heights Park
7340 Concourse Drive
Fort Myers, FL 33908

Thursday, Sept. 3
9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Rutenberg Park
6500 South Pointe Blvd.
Fort Myers, FL 33919

Week 2

Tuesday, Sept. 8
9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Schandler Hall Park
419 Royal Palm Park Road
Fort Myers, FL 33905

Thursday, Sept. 10
9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

N. Fort Myers Community Pool
5170 Orange Grove Blvd.
North Fort Myers, FL 33903

Week 3

Tuesday, Sept. 15
9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Charleston Park
2541 Charleston Park Drive
Alva, FL 33920

Thursday, Sept. 17
9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Yawkey Park
2291 Jackson Street
Fort Myers, FL 33901

Week 4

Tuesday, Sept. 22
9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Karl Drews Park
18412 Lee Road
Fort Myers, FL 33967

Thursday, Sept. 24
9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Veteran’s Park
55 Homestead Road South
Lehigh Acres, FL 33936

Week 5

Tuesday, Sept. 29
9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Kurt Donaldson Park
180 Hunter Blvd.
Cape Coral, FL 33909

 
