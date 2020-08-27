Lee County schedules walk-up COVID-19 testing dates for Sept.

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County (DOH-Lee), in partnership with Lee County Government, will be providing free walk-up COVID-19 testing throughout Lee County during the month of September. Staff will have 300 tests available at each site for anyone 4 years of age or older.

Testing is scheduled on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning at 9 a.m. and will continue, weather permitting, until 12:30 p.m. Children under 4 will be referred for testing to DOH-Lee. There is no fee for the test, and no appointment or doctor’s order is necessary. Parking is limited at some sites. These are not drive-thru sites; attendees are asked to walk up to the testing area.

Locations on the schedule are at municipal parks, with Lee County EMS and Florida DOH-Lee staff conducting the tests and accompanying paperwork. Selected sites are spread throughout the county.

Week 1 Tuesday, Sept. 1

9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Harlem Heights Park

7340 Concourse Drive

Fort Myers, FL 33908 Thursday, Sept. 3

9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Rutenberg Park

6500 South Pointe Blvd.

Fort Myers, FL 33919 Week 2 Tuesday, Sept. 8

9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Schandler Hall Park

419 Royal Palm Park Road

Fort Myers, FL 33905 Thursday, Sept. 10

9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. N. Fort Myers Community Pool

5170 Orange Grove Blvd.

North Fort Myers, FL 33903 Week 3 Tuesday, Sept. 15

9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Charleston Park

2541 Charleston Park Drive

Alva, FL 33920 Thursday, Sept. 17

9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Yawkey Park

2291 Jackson Street

Fort Myers, FL 33901 Week 4 Tuesday, Sept. 22

9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Karl Drews Park

18412 Lee Road

Fort Myers, FL 33967 Thursday, Sept. 24

9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Veteran’s Park

55 Homestead Road South

Lehigh Acres, FL 33936 Week 5 Tuesday, Sept. 29

9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Kurt Donaldson Park

180 Hunter Blvd.

Cape Coral, FL 33909

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know