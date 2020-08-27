Investigators seek help to identify vehicle burglaries suspect in Fort Myers

Fort Myers Police Department issued a be-on-the-lookout alert Thursday for a suspect wanted for recent vehicle burglaries in a Fort Myers neighborhood.

According to FMPD, investigators want help to find an individual caught on surveillance in the area of Raleigh Street and Michigan Avenue.

Police say residents in the 1500 block of Raleigh St. have reported their vehicles burglarized twice on two separate occasions in the past week.

The suspect is said to have fled the scene on a bicycle.

FMPD says, if contact is made with the suspect, photograph him and his belongings.

Anyone with information about this case can contact Detective Jean Baptiste at 239-264-6457 or [email protected].

Writer: WINK News

