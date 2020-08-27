Deputies: Immokalee man punched woman, bystander who tried to help during attempted purse snatching

A 23-year-old man is being held on a federal immigration detainer in the Collier County Jail after deputies say he punched a woman in the face after trying to steal her purse and then battered a bystander who came to her aid in Immokalee on Wednesday.

Collier County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Arturo Lopez of 610 6th St. N., Immokalee, and charged him with robbery by sudden snatching and battery with intent to cause bodily harm.

According to a CCSO report, the victim told deputies she was walking home on North 5th Street around 8 p.m. after a trip to the market when Lopez, whom she recognized from the area, approached her and demanded money. She refused and continued to walk home.

Lopez came up behind her and tried to steal her purse. The victim held on to her purse and a struggle ensued. Lopez punched her in the mouth, causing a cut to her lower lip, deputies said.

A bystander attempted to intervene and Lopez removed his belt, striking the man on his left arm with it before running away, according to CCSO. Another bystander contacted law enforcement.

Deputies found Lopez nearby on North 3rd Street trying to hide behind a building.

Following his arrest, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer was placed on Lopez through ICE’s 287(g) program. Once Lopez has satisfied his local criminal charges, he will be released to ICE custody.

Writer: WINK News

