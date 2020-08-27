Charlotte County recreation centers to safely reopen to the public

Charlotte County Community Services recreation centers are safely reopening to the public!

The centers will begin to reopen starting Wednesday, Sept. 2 with modified programs that will incorporate social distancing.

South County Regional Park recreation center’s reopening will be delayed to Sept. 8 to complete the installation of a new floor in the gymnasium.

In order to participate in drop-in programs like pickleball and table tennis, preregistration is required.

Registration for contracted programs like Zumba will be held directly through the program instructor to incorporate social distancing. For registration information, please contact the instructor directly.

Programming-related questions should be directed to the recreation center where the program is offered.

Centers will have restrictions on the number of people allowed in the buildings at any given time and face coverings will be required while visiting. Patrons are expected to follow all facility rules and guidelines.

