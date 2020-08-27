Allegiant announces nonstop service between Punta Gorda and Houston, Chicago

Allegiant announced Thursday that it will begin offering nonstop service from Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) to Houston and Chicago.

The route to Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) begins Nov. 20, as does the route to Chicago Midway (MDW). Both routes are twice weekly.

The airline said initial one-way fares will be as low as $29. However, those flights must be booked by Saturday for travel by Feb. 8.

Flight days and times can be found on Allegiant.com.

“Southwest Floridians will be thrilled to fly with ease from Punta Gorda into these major metropolitan areas,” said Punta Gorda Airport’s CEO James W. Parish. “These new routes mark Allegiant’s first flight from PGD into the great state of Texas, and will connect thousands of Chicago residents to our sunny beaches and outdoor paradise.”

Writer: WINK News

