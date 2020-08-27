17-year-old girl found chained to bed in Bonita Springs home

Wednesday, Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jose Samuel Gonzalez, 35, and Yessica Sabala Funes, 37, in Bonita Springs for child abuse.

Neighbors we spoke to Thursday can’t believe what Gonzalez and Funes are accused of. Those on Goodwin Street heard the commotion from the home Gonzalez and Funes were arrested at around 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

Inside the home, Lee County deputies found a 17-year-old girl crying while chained to a bedpost by her ankle. There was a bucket left by the bed in case she needed to go to the bathroom. This was something noted as a repeated problem.

“It’s really sad, you know, how can people be so cruel like that,” neighbor Rian Oliveira said.

According to the report, Gonzalez and Funes took the girl’s cell phone so she couldn’t call anyone.

“If I knew something was going on like that, I would probably help her,” Oliveira said.

Help came from a friend. A teenager used her Apple watch to send a message, asking him to call the police.

According to the report, deputies found chain marks on the victim’s ankle. They were minor so she didn’t go to the hospital.

Florida Department of Children & Families is aware of this case but did not share a statement with us Thursday.

Gonzalez and Funes both face charges for cruelty toward a child (abuse child without great bodily harm).

Both Gonzalez and Funes are in custody at Lee County Jail with no set bond.

