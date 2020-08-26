CORONAVIRUS

Wednesday’s Coronavirus Updates: 3,220 new cases, 153 new deaths reported in Florida

Published: August 26, 2020 11:12 AM EDT

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, there have been 608,722 positive cases of the coronavirus recorded in the state. The case count includes 602,113 Florida residents and 6,609 non-Florida residents. There are 10,733 Florida resident deaths reported, 137 non-resident deaths, and 37,404 hospitalizations at some point during illness, according to the Florida Department of Health.

*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m. but are occasionally delayed.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of recorded cases: 608,722 (up from 605,502)
Florida resident deaths: 10,733 (up from 10,580)
Non-resident deaths: 137 (unchanged)

  • 3,220 total new cases reported Wednesday
  • 153 total new resident deaths reported Wednesday
  • 0 new non-resident deaths reported Wednesday

TESTING NUMBERS

**The testing numbers for Wednesday have not completely been released by DOH. We will update this story with those numbers as soon as they become available.

Total tested (residents):
Total tested (non-residents):
Total positive (residents): 602,113
Total positive (non-residents): 6,609
Total negative (residents):
Total negative (non-residents):
Percent positive (residents):
Percent positive (non-residents):

The remainder of the tests is still pending or inconclusive, according to the FDOH website.

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total recorded cases in SWFL: 36,031 (up from 35,907)
Deaths: 750 (up from 743)

  • 124 total new cases reported Wednesday
  • 7 new deaths reported Wednesday

Lee County: 18,217 (up from 18,140) – 409 deaths (3 new)
Collier County: 11,376 (up from 11,351) – 170 deaths (4 new)
Charlotte County: 2,582 (up from 2,569) – 108 deaths
DeSoto County: 1,457 (up from 1,454) – 21 deaths
Glades County: 451 (up from 448) – 3 deaths
Hendry County: 1,948 (up from 1,945) – 39 deaths

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected]. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates

