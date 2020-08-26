Wednesday’s Coronavirus Updates: 3,220 new cases, 153 new deaths reported in Florida

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, there have been 608,722 positive cases of the coronavirus recorded in the state. The case count includes 602,113 Florida residents and 6,609 non-Florida residents. There are 10,733 Florida resident deaths reported, 137 non-resident deaths, and 37,404 hospitalizations at some point during illness, according to the Florida Department of Health.

*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m. but are occasionally delayed.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of recorded cases: 608,722 (up from 605,502)

Florida resident deaths: 10,733 (up from 10,580)

Non-resident deaths: 137 (unchanged)

3,220 total new cases reported Wednesday

153 total new resident deaths reported Wednesday

0 new non-resident deaths reported Wednesday

TESTING NUMBERS

**The testing numbers for Wednesday have not completely been released by DOH. We will update this story with those numbers as soon as they become available.

Total tested (residents):

Total tested (non-residents):

Total positive (residents): 602,113

Total positive (non-residents): 6,609

Total negative (residents):

Total negative (non-residents):

Percent positive (residents):

Percent positive (non-residents):

The remainder of the tests is still pending or inconclusive, according to the FDOH website.

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total recorded cases in SWFL: 36,031 (up from 35,907)

Deaths: 750 (up from 743)

124 total new cases reported Wednesday

7 new deaths reported Wednesday

Lee County: 18,217 (up from 18,140) – 409 deaths (3 new)

Collier County: 11,376 (up from 11,351) – 170 deaths (4 new)

Charlotte County: 2,582 (up from 2,569) – 108 deaths

DeSoto County: 1,457 (up from 1,454) – 21 deaths

Glades County: 451 (up from 448) – 3 deaths

Hendry County: 1,948 (up from 1,945) – 39 deaths

RESOURCES

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected]. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates

