Tipsy Cow owners buy trailer to keep their business afloat. Now that trailer is missing.

Jim and Andy Palmisano say that owning their ice cream shop, The Tipsy Cow, is a dream come true.

“It‘s been a dream to own my own place so this is obviously, with working with dad and whatnot, it’s been great,” Andy said.

But the onset of the coronavirus pandemic made it difficult for the family financially. The Palmisano’s reluctantly closed Tipsy Cow for six weeks at one point because they simply couldn’t afford to stay open.

“It hurt, nobody was coming in you know it got to the point where it was actually cheaper to just be shut down,” Andy admitted.

As many business had to do during the pandemic, Andy and Jim adapted Tipsy Cow. They bought a trailer to more easily reach their customers while also social distancing.

For the past two and a half months the trailer has sort of been their lifeline, keeping the business going. Tuesday morning they realized the trailer was gone.

Andy says he thought it was all just a prank. “Drove by about 4 o’clock, I came back to work about 9 o’clock the next morning and I thought my dad was joking with me and I thought he took the trailer or something like that.”

Unfortunately for him, it was not a joke. They have called the Sheriff’s Office but so far, there are a few leads but that’s about it.

The Palmisanos really just want their trailer back.

“We just want it back. I won’t be asking any questions, I’m not gonna be like let’s do this or that it’s OK we got our trailer back let’s just keep going you know,” Andy pleaded.

The owners of Tipsy Cow are offering a cash reward and free ice cream for life to whoever locates the trailer.

Reporter: Gail Levy

Writer: Drew Hill

