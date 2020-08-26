Roadblock due to crash at Pondella Rd, NE 25th Ave in north Cape Coral

Cape Coral Police Department is responding to a crash causing delays in north Cape Coral Wednesday.

According to CCPD, police are at the scene of a crash at the intersection with Pondella Road and NE 25th Ave.

There are two westbound lanes blocked on Pondella Rd. and one eastbound.

This crash is where NE 25th Ave. becomes Hancock Creek Boulevard.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Writer: WINK News

