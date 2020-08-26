NFL player bonds out of Collier County jail, focused on missing father

NFL player Mackensie Alexander bonded out of Collier County jail Wednesday night after he was arrested for a fight connected to the disappearance of his father, who is missing in Okeechobee County.

Alexander, a cornerback the Cincinnati Bengals and an Immokalee native, was silent as he walked out of the jail. We asked him if he had anything to say and he chose to not to respond.

Mackensie’s former football coach told us he’s worried for his father.

”He’s worried,” said Rodelin Anthony, a former Immokalee High School coach. “The kid always put his family first.”

Alaxander’s arrest report says he punched Jean Alexandre, last man to see his father. They went to Okeechobee County Monday to pick palmetto berries.

”When they go back to finish picking the berries, Makensies’s dad wasn’t showing up,” Mowendy Etienne said over the phone. “They couldn’t find him.”

Alexander went back to his home town of Immokalee to look for his missing father.

”I think, I mean, when you’re young, and you’re very passionate about your family, you can’t really think, and I’m sure he was definitely upset,” Anthony said.

Alexanders attorney told us his father missing could be the reason for the actions he is accused of.

“What I can tell you is this in knowing Mackensie, his concern is his father,” attorney Brian Pakett said. “He is a loving son, who loves his father more than anything.”

And finding his father is Alexander’s main focus.

We asked the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office for an update on its investigation, but it did not give us one.

Reporter: Taylor Smith

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

