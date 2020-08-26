Most Wanted Wednesday: We feature three of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 26

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Here are three fugitives, and one vehicle with unknown suspects inside, wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Christopher Banks (DOB 10/2/71) – wanted in Lee County on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. This warrant stems from an incident in June when Banks was accused of threatening a man at gunpoint before chasing the victim through the Pine Manor community.

The victim managed to get away unscathed, but Banks went on the run right after the incident.

Over the years, Banks has been charged with a long list of drug-related crimes, including the sale and delivery of cocaine, as well as several counts of battery, resisting arrest and the possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

He is 6’1”, 160 pounds and has a tattoo of the phrase “get money” inked across his back, along with the grim reaper on his right arm and the names Chris, Raylonda, Shaquila and Terrance scripted on his stomach.

Banks was last known to be living in the Pine Manor area but is also known to frequent neighborhoods in Fort Myers.

Francisco Pasa Itzep (DOB 10/31/82) – wanted in Lee County for sexual battery. He’s accused of grabbing a female co-worker and bringing her to a shed on their employer’s property.

Deputies say he then threw her to the ground and raped her. Devastated with what happened, the victim quietly went back to work, then called police when she got home.

When detectives went to Pasa Itzep’s house to get his side of the story, his roommates said he wasn’t there.

From that point on, Pasa Itzep never returned back to his home, or to his place of employment.

A warrant for his arrest was issued back in May, and he’s been on the run ever since. He is 5’6”, 155 pounds and was last known to be staying in the east Lee County area.

Daniel Mulcahey (DOB 10/6/84) – wanted in Lee County for violation of probation for grand theft. In January of this year, he stole several hundred dollars worth of merchandise from the North Fort Myers Bealls, as well as the Bell Tower Sunglass Hut.

When Crime Stoppers put a surveillance photo of the thief out for the public, we quickly got a tip that ID’d Mulcahey as the culprit.

He ended up being charged with 13 different crimes in that arrest, which put him behind bars for about six months. Mulcahey has six bookings to his name, on additional charges of fraud, drugs, and theft.

He is 5’8”, 170 pounds with a tattoo of the letter B with a cross on his chest, as well as the words lost time, and the word “redemption” inked on his back. He could be using the alias of Michael Cook and upon his arrest, he will be held without bond.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a vehicle suspected of being involved in a recent theft of nearly $100,000 worth of copper pipes.

According to the sheriff’s office, a driver in a pickup truck pulling a trailer was caught on camera by a nearby business after stealing a trailer-load of copper pipes from the WINK transmitter site in Charlotte County.

The theft happened overnight at the site between July 23 and 24 on State Road 31, just north of Cook Brown Road.

After cutting a gate, the thieves loaded up 62 copper pipes the were 25 feet in length and weighed about 100 lbs. each.

The suspect vehicle is being identified as an early 2000s blue Dodge Dakota.

Thieves also stole 12,000 feet of copper wire from streetlight control boxes on SR-82 near Columbus Boulevard in Lehigh Acres between August 3 and August 7. That copper is valued at $30,000. If you have information on this crime, you can call Crime Stoppers at the number below. You may be eligible for an additional $1,000 reward.

If you have a tip on the whereabouts of any of these wanted suspects contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or

southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com

Reporter: Rich Kolko



