Missing: Investigators search for mother, 5 children last seen in Immokalee

Collier County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a mother and her five children who are considered missing Tuesday in Immokalee.

According to CCSO, Berenice Reynosa, 38, was last seen in near Laurel St. Tuesday morning. She is described as 5-feet, 2-inches tall and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Reynosa’s children are ages 18, 13, 10, 6 and 3.

Anyone with information can contact Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-253-9300

Writer: WINK News

