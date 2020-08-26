Laura strengthens to the first major hurricane of 2020, beelines for the NW Gulf Coast

Hurricane Laura is now the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season’s first major hurricane, strengthening to a Category 3 with maximum sustained wind near 115 mph.

Due to low wind shear and warm ocean water, the storm is expected to continue to rapidly intensify and could reach Category 4 strength on its trek northward.

The biggest takeaway from the last 24 hours is a subtle shift back toward the east, farther away from the Houston metro area. This doesn’t mean that they won’t feel impacts, but right now, it’s unlikely they’ll experience a direct landfalling hurricane.

The second takeaway is that the National Hurricane Center is now giving Laura the potential to reach Category 4 strength by later today. This is before the storm is expected to make landfall along the NW Gulf Coast close to the Louisiana-Texas border. Landfall is likely tonight, if not very early tomorrow morning.

Storm surge will be the largest threat to life and property with Hurricane Laura. Water level rise is expected to peak between 10 – 15 feet from Sea Rim State Park to Intracoastal City including Sabine Lake and Calcasieu Lake. Storm surge could penetrate as far as 30 miles inland from the immediate coast from SW Louisiana to SE Texas.

From now through Friday, Laura may produce rainfall totals between 5 – 10 inches, with isolated totals up to 15 inches.

Hurricane-force winds and damaging wind gusts are also expected to spread inland into portions of eastern Texas and western Louisiana early Thursday. They are also at a risk for tornadoes as the storm moves inland, including Arkansas and western Mississippi.

Dangerous swells and beach conditions are also expected along the NW Gulf Coast through most of this week.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Freeport, Texas to the Mouth of the Mississippi River.

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations.

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for the mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne.

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for San Luis Pass, Texas to Intracoastal City, Louisiana.

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for east of Intracoastal City to west of Morgan City, Louisiana.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Sargent, Texas to San Luis Pass, east of Intracoastal City, Louisiana to the mouth of the Mississippi River.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

Closer to home, our impacts from Laura have diminished significantly as the storm moves farther away. Wind will be breezy at times today, with wave heights peaking near 2 – 4 feet. We encourage boaters and beachgoers to watch for strong rip currents!

With a dominant east-southeast wind again this afternoon, we’re also expecting heat indices to peak near 109 degrees. A Heat Advisory is also in effect for Lee, Charlotte, DeSoto, and Highlands counties.

Reporter: Brittany Van Voorhees



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know