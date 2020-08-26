Hendry County deputy arrested on charges of domestic violence, child neglect

A Hendry County sheriff’s deputy was arrested after he was seen striking his wife, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

Adrian Prado, 35, faces charges of battery/domestic violence, aggravated assault, child neglect and possession of synthetic narcotics.

The sheriff’s office said in a press release that Prado was seen striking his wife “two to three times in and around the head and neck area and another time following her into the master bedroom with a knife in his hands after an argument.”

Deputies responded to the home and discovered drugs during their investigation, HCSO said.

Hendry County Sheriff Steve Whidden has withdrawn the appointment of Prado.

“This type of behavior should not and will not be tolerated by the public and certainly not by a deputy sheriff,” Whidden said.

Prado was released Aug. 25 on $25,000 bond.

Writer: WINK News

