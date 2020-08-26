FGCU urges students who attended recent large gatherings get COVID-19 tested

FGCU now wants any student who might have gone to a large party and did not follow pandemic safety guidelines to get tested for the coronavirus. The university says students do not need to show symptoms to take advantage of testing that will be offered this week on campus.

During its daily update Wednesday, FGCU urged any students who have attended large gatherings since the beginning of the fall semester to get tested for COVID-19. This comes after the university interim suspended two fraternity chapters that reportedly hosted large, off-campus parties and did not follow safety guidelines that FGCU is currently following during the pandemic.

In the message sent out by Susan Evans, the FGCU vice president and chief of staff, she said the university is asking all students who went to gatherings that did not follow COVID-19 requirements for crowd size, mask wearing, and social distancing get tested for COVID-19.

Get tested at FGCU’s Student Health Services

According to the message, “Although our asymptomatic testing ended last week, we have created a special two-day (tomorrow and Friday) testing program at Student Health Services for this purpose. While the testing is voluntary, we strongly urge all students who have participated in this type of party or gathering to take a COVID-19 test for the safety and well-being of our entire campus community. A person does not have to show or feel symptoms to be COVID-19 positive and infect others.”

“Please don’t be that student who ignored the rules and then ignored the COVID-19 test and, as a result, ruined the semester for your fellow students, who recognize that this serious COVID-19 pandemic requires personal responsibility on the part of everyone at FGCU,” Evans shared in the daily update.

Writer: WINK News

