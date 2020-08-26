Collier County Public Schools says county positivty rate will decide when fans can attend games

Collier County Public Schools said Tuesday Florida Department of Health in Collier County updated when it will be possible for fans to attend high school sporting events this fall.

According to CCPS, spectators will will be able to attend the events if Collier County’s rolling two-week average positivity rate for COVID-19 decreases to 5%. This would begin on a limited basis and prioritize parents of student-athletes when the criteria is met.

The positivty rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested. Collier County is currently not at that required threshold. The county says the average from two weeks will give a clear indication of current community spread and the risk for transmission.

CCPS said spectators would still be subject to all health and safety guideline — social distancing and masks. At that time, limited concessions would be available to include grab-and-go snacks.

To continue expanding its activities at school and in the community, CCPS said everyone makes a difference in lowering the positivity rate.

CCPS also confirms it’s investing in technology necessary to stream football and volleyball games for family members, students and community members to watch games in real time.

“While that real-time video experience will be meaningful, we understand it does not replicate students hearing cheers from the crowd and looking into the stands to see proud faces of family members,” the school district said in the statement. “Please understand Collier County Public Schools is committed to safely reopening our schools, keeping them open and creating experiences, which instill community pride across generations. Thank you for your support as we prepare to begin the 2020-21 school year. Let’s reach this goal.”

Writer: WINK News

