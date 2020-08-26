Bengals player returns to native Immokalee to search for missing father

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander has left the team’s training camp after learning of his father’s mysterious disappearance while on a berry-picking trip.

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Mackensie’s father Jean Odney Alexandre, 65, came to northwest Okeechobee County with another man Monday to pick palmetto berries somewhere on the prairie, and the other man left him behind and has since left the county. The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a search for Mackensie’s father.

Per the Lake Okeechobee News, deputies and K-9 teams, along with officers from Florida Wildlife Commission, helicopters from St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, and four-wheelers are currently searching for Alexandre. He was reported missing to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office on Monday night.

Alexandre is 5-foot-7, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was reported to be wearing a white shirt, black jeans with a stripe on the sides and blue Nike tennis shoes with a white line on the sole.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office at (863) 763-3117.

Author: JEFF KERR, CBS Sports

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know