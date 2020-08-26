2 arrested during search of Fort Myers apartment in connection with homicide

Two people were arrested in Fort Myers after police say they served a search warrant in connection with a shooting death at an apartment building.

The search was conducted at the Village Creek Apartments, 2855 Winkler Ave., on Monday.

Inside the apartment and arrested were Flavio Junior Dos Santos, 21, and Daylin Lam Pupo, 19.

A search of the apartment by detectives revealed the following items:

60.9 grams of Cocaine

12.5 grams of Fentanyl

Nine (9) Xanax tablets

Small amount of marijuana

Nine other miscellaneous controlled pills

One (1) digital scale

One AR-15 Pistol with a loaded 100 round drum magazine

Dos Santos and Pupo were charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lam Pupo was also charged with own/renting a structure for the purpose of trafficking drugs.

FMPD said they’re seeking any leads/tips from any potential witnesses in the area of the homicide that occurred Aug. 21. Tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.

