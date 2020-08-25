Woman says air fryer filled home with smoke in the middle of the night

After Krista Fischer’s husband had major heart surgery, she decided they need to eat healthier. So, they bought an Emeril Lagasse Power Air Fryer 360, after seeing the infomercial.

“We’re like, wow, three shelves we can do a whole meal, no grease,” Fischer said.

They cooked things like chicken, pork chops, and fries.

“I thought it was a pretty good product, but you just never know when your Russian roulette time is going to come and mine came,” she added.

After going to sleep one night earlier this month, Fischer said she awoke to heavy smoke and made her way to the kitchen.

“I walked by the air fryer emitting such high amounts of heat. I went to grab the handle, but the handle was too hot to touch,” according to Fischer.

She unplugged the machine, something the manual says to do immediately after use.

Earlier that night, she made garlic bread but said she had shut the fryer off.

Fischer stated, “This machine I guarantee 100% was not running because it’s loud.”

The machine’s once-silver looking fan is now an ashy white. And the rust looking splatters she said were not there before, “I cleaned this appliance each and every time I used it because I don’t like to have my things dirty.”

Fischer isn’t the only unhappy customer.

An Amazon user wrote in 2019 that theirs “began emitting white smoke with smell of electrical fire.”

Two other people complained to the Consumer Product Safety Commission website this year that their Emeril Lagasse Power Air Fryer’s, one of which was a slightly different model, exploded while in use.

The manufacturer, Tristar Products, Inc. told us in a statement that “Tristar is committed to consumer safety. It is our number one priority. This product meets all applicable industry standards. We are investigating the matter.”

WINK reached out to Emeril Lagasse’s team and did not hear back.

As for Fischer, she sent the air fryer back and Tristar refunded her money.

To research reviews before you buy a product, visit saferproducts.gov.

Reporter: Allison Gormly



