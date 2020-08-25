CORONAVIRUS

Resources

COVID Testing 10
A healthcare worker tests a patient at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at the Duke Energy for the Arts Mahaffey Theater on July 8, 2020 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

Tuesday’s Coronavirus Updates: State records 2,673 new cases, 183 new deaths

Published: August 25, 2020 11:12 AM EDT

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, there have been 605,502 positive cases of the coronavirus recorded in the state. The case count includes 599,176 Florida residents and 6,326 non-Florida residents. There are 10,580 Florida resident deaths reported, 137 non-resident deaths, and 37,038 hospitalizations at some point during illness, according to the Florida Department of Health.

*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m. but are occasionally delayed.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of recorded cases: 605,502 (up from 602,829)
Florida resident deaths: 10,580 (up from 10,397)
Non-resident deaths: 137 (unchanged)

  • 2,673 total new cases reported Tuesday
  • 183 total new resident deaths reported Tuesday
  • 0 new non-resident deaths reported Tuesday

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total recorded cases in SWFL: 35,907 (up from 35,702)
Deaths: 743 (up from 735)

  • 205 total new cases reported Tuesday
  • 8 new deaths reported Tuesday

Lee County: 18,140 (up from 18,064) – 406 deaths (4 new)
Collier County: 11,351 (up from 11,268 cases) – 166 deaths (3 new)
Charlotte County: 2,569 (up from 2,538 cases) – 108 deaths (1 new)
DeSoto County: 1,454 (up from 1,450) – 21 deaths
Glades County: 448 (up from 444) – 3 deaths
Hendry County: 1,945 (up from 1,938 cases) – 39 deaths

Click HERE for a SWFL case-by-case breakdown – updated daily.

RESOURCES

NOW HIRING: SWFL companies adding jobs

#GulfshoreStrong: Covering people making a difference in SWFL

FOOD PANTRIES: Harry Chapin mobile food pantry schedule, week of Aug. 24

REPORT COVID-19 DIAGNOSIS/TEST: International self-reporting system

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected]. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates

*The map is best viewed on a desktop computer. If you don’t see the map above tap HERE for a fullscreen version.

Writer:WINK News
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2020 WINK Digital Media