Tuesday’s Coronavirus Updates: State records 2,673 new cases, 183 new deaths

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, there have been 605,502 positive cases of the coronavirus recorded in the state. The case count includes 599,176 Florida residents and 6,326 non-Florida residents. There are 10,580 Florida resident deaths reported, 137 non-resident deaths, and 37,038 hospitalizations at some point during illness, according to the Florida Department of Health.

*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m. but are occasionally delayed.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of recorded cases: 605,502 (up from 602,829)

Florida resident deaths: 10,580 (up from 10,397)

Non-resident deaths: 137 (unchanged)

2,673 total new cases reported Tuesday

183 total new resident deaths reported Tuesday

0 new non-resident deaths reported Tuesday

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total recorded cases in SWFL: 35,907 (up from 35,702)

Deaths: 743 (up from 735)

205 total new cases reported Tuesday

8 new deaths reported Tuesday

Lee County: 18,140 (up from 18,064) – 406 deaths (4 new)

Collier County: 11,351 (up from 11,268 cases) – 166 deaths (3 new)

Charlotte County: 2,569 (up from 2,538 cases) – 108 deaths (1 new)

DeSoto County: 1,454 (up from 1,450) – 21 deaths

Glades County: 448 (up from 444) – 3 deaths

Hendry County: 1,945 (up from 1,938 cases) – 39 deaths

RESOURCES

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected]. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates

