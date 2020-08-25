Red Cross volunteer continues to travel and help others after hurricanes

While plenty of people are fleeing the gulf ahead of Hurricane Laura, Sally Wilsey is head there to help.

“It feels a gap in my life that I sort of enjoy. People say that I’m crazy but I like doing this and it makes me feel better because I can see the outcome,” said the Red Cross volunteer.

Wilsey left Southwest Florida to go help those who may be displaced by Hurricane Laura in Lousiana.

“I’ll be helping set up shelters for the people to stay in, a safe place to stay, have a meal and hang out until we find out what’s going on with the weather,” she said.

Traveling to help storm victims is nothing new for Sally. Her urge to respond came after Hurricane Katrina devasted Lousiana.

“Seeing all the help that people needed and being able to go out and do something else,” she said.

Wilsey says responding to Hurricane Sandy will never leave her mind. “It was just flooding and you saw houses that were shifted off their foundation. And the people in the community just gathered around everybody and was helping,” said Wilsey.

While for her it may be just another trip, it will impact the lives of dozens of people.

Sally Wilsey is one of eight volunteers from SWFL going to help with Hurricane Laura’s aftermath. She expects to be there for up to two weeks.

Reporter: Taylor Petras

Writer: Drew Hill

