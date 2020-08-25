Protocols in place for Lee County students who test positive for COVID-19

As we prepare to go back to school, a new task force is focusing on making sure your kids are safe, and they have strict protocols about what to do if a student is suspected of having COVID-19.

The goal is to keep students six feet apart, and here’s why: If a student does show symptoms of COVID-19 or is exposed in some way, four other students may be at risk. If space is limited and there’s only enough space to keep students four feet apart, these four students become exposed and four other students then have the risk of being exposed.

Parents of students who have COVID-19 or have been exposed will be asked to fill out a report. Once that’s done, the principal reviews the case and opens up communication with the district’s health services coordinator. She has two responsibilities: to notify the Department of Health so contact tracing can begin and to determine if the department task force needs to get involved.

“When I’m counseling parents on positive tests for their kids, I’m actually asking them to be completely transparent with everyone: teacher, bus driver, friends, family; you don’t have to go around screaming it but inform everyone. This is what it is and if they don’t know, they can’t take the adequate safety measures,” said Dr. Nicole Bruno with Island Coast Pediatric.

Doctors are urging parents to have their children practice wearing masks this week so they can get into the habit of wearing one in the classroom.

If a student is diagnosed with COVID-19, they can return to school 10 days after the first symptoms appear. If they’re exposed to someone who has COVID-19, they can only return to school 14 days after they were in contact with that person.

You can read the School District of Lee County’s Safe Reopening Plan here.

