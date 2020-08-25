1 person in custody after Naples Estates mobile home destroyed in fire

Collier County deputies have one person in custody after a fire broke out at a home in the Naples Estates community in East Naples Tuesday night.

At around 6 p.m., Collier County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a mobile home fire at the 160 block of Elmwood Lane in Naples Estates. After some brief investigating, they detained one individual.

State fire marshals will also be investigating this fire.

The home is no longer livable.

WINK News will keep you updated on this developing story.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know