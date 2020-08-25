Marco Island named one of USA Today’s ‘Top Ten Best’

Marco Island is getting national recognition this week. While some locals think it might be good for the businesses on the island, others say their peace and quiet on the island could be disturbed.

“Marco’s more relaxed, laid back,” said Michael Csaky. He and his wife love that they’re just steps away from the beach.

After falling in love with Marci Island years ago, they decided to call it home.

People at USA Today seemed to fall in love too after naming it one of the ’10 Best’ Island Escapes in America that you can drive to.

“Especially with all the travel restrictions people are trying to stay in the same state it’s probably the safest and best bet.”

The businesses on the island, like Big Al’s Deli, are just hoping that the ranking helps bring in customers. ” said Jackie Romanowicz, with Big Al’s Deli.

Aside from the obvious beaches, Marco Island has so many more attractions.

“Marco island’s history goes back 6,000 years at least. we’ve had people here on Marco island since that time… I think today people think of Marco as relatively new,” said Patricia Rutledge, Executive Director of the Marco Island Historical Society.

Rutledge says the original developers designed Marco Island as a luxury location for retirees.

“People are coming and wanting larger homes, larger spaces, she said.

While there are now tall condos and big hotels, many residents hope their tiny and quiet slice of paradise stays just that.

“I think if it did get too congested that would drive people away,” Csaky said.

Collier tourism officials say most visitors to hotels and beaches currently, are driving here. They hope more will start flying down once traveling feels safer.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: Drew Hill

