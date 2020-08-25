Lt Gov Núñez believes RNC speech will resonate with Florida, entire country

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez will represent Florida during the second day of the Republican National Convention.

We spoke to Núñez, who is in Washington D.C., gearing up for her Tuesday night speech at the RNC.

“It’s a little overwhelming, but I’m honored and truly excited,” Núñez told WINK News. “A lot of the things that I am going to touch on are of course important to Florida, but I think they will resonate with the rest of the country.”

Núñez plans to talk about the economy, education and her own immigration story.

“About how my parents fled communist Cuba and came to this country and how that really changed the course of my life,” Núñez said. “So it’s a focus on the past, a little bit of focus on the present and of course a focus on the future of this country.”

Republican Pam Bondi, Florida’s former attorney general, is also expected to give a speech during the second day of the RNC.

While Núñez is speaking at the RNC, Gov. Ron DeSantis is not. We asked her about that, and Nunez said the governor will play an important role in Trump’s reelection effort.

For weeks leading up to the convention, Republicans repeatedly said the RNC would be more uplifting. Much of day one painted a picture of what a Joe Biden world would look like. We asked Núñez if viewers can expect more of that uplifting promise.

“I think you can expect not only the hope that I believe comes with a president that’s willing to fight for Americans but also what this country needs,” Núñez said. “But I also think as you start to paint the contrast of what’s at stake in this election is critical.”

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know