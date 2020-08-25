Lee County to finalize purchase of Four Mile Cove

A piece of land so many people fought to protect will have new owners.

Lee County on Tuesday is set to finalize its purchase of Four Mile Cove in Cape Coral, and a lot of families who live nearby are thrilled. What was slated to be development along SE 24th Street will now stay as is, a relief to many in the neighborhood who fought to keep the nearly 200 acres undisturbed.

“I’m just so thankful. It’s such a serene and beautiful place and it would’ve just been a traffic nightmare with that many homes … 228 homes or something like that? It would’ve been awful …. just awful,” said Barbara Mayer.

“I’m all for progress, but I’m all for preservation as well,” said Patricia Jacquette.

Commissioner Brian Hamman said the county is always looking for opportunities to improve water quality, flooding and expand existing preserves. He said while the county is quickly growing, with new homes and businesses, purchasing land like Four Mile Cove balances that growth by protecting the environment.

Included in the purchase agreement: the City of Cape Coral also has to restore the mangroves ripped out by city workers, something the Department of Environmental Protection fined the city for months ago.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Jackie Winchester

