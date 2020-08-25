Laura track shifts closer to Texas, could become a major hurricane

Marco made landfall as a tropical storm around 7 p.m. near the mouth of the Mississippi River. At 11 p.m. Monday, it was downgraded to a depression. At 5 a.m. Tuesday, it dissipated to a post-tropical cyclone and that’s the last we’ll hear from Marco in 2020.

All eyes are now on Tropical Storm Laura as it targets the Gulf Coast. It has now emerged into the Gulf of Mexico where it’s expected to strengthen, due to low wind shear and warm ocean water. These elements could even lead to rapid intensification as it moves through the Gulf.

Laura is currently a strong tropical storm with maximum sustained wind of 65 mph.

The biggest takeaways from the latest forecast track is a shift toward the west and for the first time in Laura’s history, it’s expected to become a Category 3 (major) hurricane before making landfall along the Gulf Coast.

If this comes to fruition, it would be the first major hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. Right now, landfall is forecast anywhere from Houston, Texas to Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Storm surge will be a significant threat to life and property with Laura. Water rise at peak high tide up to 7 – 11 feet is possible. This could lead to widespread coastal flooding.

Maximum rainfall totals of 12 inches are possible as well with Laura across portions of Texas and Louisiana. This, coupled with storm surge, may lead to widespread flash, urban, and river flooding.

Dangerous beach and boating conditions are expected to last through most of the week.

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for San Luis Pass, Texas to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne.

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for San Luis Pass, Texas to west of Morgan City, Louisiana.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for San Luis Pass to Freeport, Texas, Morgan City, Louisiana to the Mouth of the Mississippi River.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Cuban provinces of Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, Matanzas, Mayabeque, La Habana, Artemisa, Pinar del Rio, and the Isle of Youth, Dry Tortugas.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

Hurricane Warnings will likely to issued later this morning or afternoon for portions of the Texas and Louisiana coasts.

So what does this mean for Southwest Florida? Well, as Laura moves through the Gulf of Mexico, expect another breezy day with rough conditions for bays and inland waters. Seas will be between 4 – 6 feet.

Also, due to the wind pattern change, expect a significant increase in humidity. This has prompted heat advisories again, with heat indices peaking near 112 degrees this afternoon.

Otherwise, we will return to our normal summertime weather pattern by Wednesday.

Reporter: Brittany Van Voorhees



