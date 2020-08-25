CORONAVIRUS

Credit: WINK News
PORT CHARLOTTE

Investigators believe man fell to his death off bank roof in Port Charlotte

Published: August 25, 2020 11:59 PM EDT
Updated: August 26, 2020 12:36 AM EDT

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office believe a man fell to his death from the roof of a bank in Port Charlotte Tuesday and consider it to be unsuspicious.

According to CCSO, at around 5:40 p.m., deputies responded to a SunTrust Bank in the 18000 block of Murdock Circle, where a man’s body was found on the sidewalk outside near a stairwell.

Investigators believe the man fell from the roof of the bank and consider his death unsuspicious.

The scene has been cleared, and the investigation remains ongoing.

