Investigators believe man fell to his death off bank roof in Port Charlotte

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office believe a man fell to his death from the roof of a bank in Port Charlotte Tuesday and consider it to be unsuspicious.

According to CCSO, at around 5:40 p.m., deputies responded to a SunTrust Bank in the 18000 block of Murdock Circle, where a man’s body was found on the sidewalk outside near a stairwell.

Investigators believe the man fell from the roof of the bank and consider his death unsuspicious.

The scene has been cleared, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Writer: WINK News

