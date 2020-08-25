PORT CHARLOTTE
Investigators believe man fell to his death off bank roof in Port Charlotte
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office believe a man fell to his death from the roof of a bank in Port Charlotte Tuesday and consider it to be unsuspicious.
According to CCSO, at around 5:40 p.m., deputies responded to a SunTrust Bank in the 18000 block of Murdock Circle, where a man’s body was found on the sidewalk outside near a stairwell.
Investigators believe the man fell from the roof of the bank and consider his death unsuspicious.
The scene has been cleared, and the investigation remains ongoing.
