Fire that destroyed nearly 4,000 rental cars at RSW causing $100M in damage ruled accidental

A huge fire damaged thousands of rental cars near the Southwest Florida International Airport back in April, and now investigators have ruled the blaze accidental, citing potential hot exhaust over dry grass.

The 15-acre fire on April 3, destroyed 3,991 vehicles parked at a grass overflow rental car parking lot near Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW).

The damage was estimated to be around $100 million, all rental cars from various companies.

In May, recycling companies removed the burned vehicles. About 2,500 of the vehicles were from Enterprise, and Avis and were taken to Garden Street Iron and Metal to be turned into scrap metal, which can then be recycled and sold. Trademark Metals moved more than 1,000 destroyed Hertz vehicles to their Punta Gorda location.

The lead investigator with DFS Division of Investigative & Forensic Services wrote as a conclusion in the report:

“After my examination of the fire scene, examination of physical evidence, knowledge of fire development, witness information, and supporting documents and environmental conditions, I determined the fire originated near ground level. This was likely caused by a hot exhaust system contacting dry grass underneath a vehicle. Once the fire started, surrounding combustible items would have ignited with available oxygen and allowed the fire to spread rapidly onto the surrounding grasses and vehicles. I am classifying this fire as Accidental.”

Writer: Derrick Shaw

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know