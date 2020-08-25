Fire destroys home in North Fort Myers retirement community

A fire destroyed a mobile home in the Lake Fairways Country Club retirement community in North Fort Myers early Tuesday.

The fire was reported at about 6 a.m. on Grenelefe Court and took about a half-hour to put out.

No one was home at the time of the fire as the owner is up north, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but NFMFD said it doesn’t appear to be suspicious.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know