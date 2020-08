Drew Steele on the 2020 Republican National Convention

The Republican National Convention kicked off Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina, with delegates formally renominating President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for the Republican presidential ticket.

FOX 92.5 radio host Drew Steele shares his thoughts on this year’s convention. Watch the interview above.

