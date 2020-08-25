Department of Health issues alert for blue-green algae toxins in Cape Coral’s Makai Canal

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County (DOH) has issued a health alert for the Makai Canal in Cape Coral based on reports of algae toxins found in the water.

The DOH said, when blue-green algae is visible, they recommend people avoid contact with the water.

Blue-green algae can cause gastrointestinal effects if swallowed. Children and pets are especially vulnerable, so keeping them away from the water during a bloom is especially important.

If you see algae, you can report a new fresh water algae bloom by visiting the DEP’s Algal Bloom Monitoring & Response webpage.

The DEP will continue to post updates for the Makai Canal on their website here.

DEP, the five water management districts, DOH, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services all work together to respond to algal blooms. DEP has been closely monitoring and testing algal blooms and will continue to respond to any new reports.

