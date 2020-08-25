Collier County moms petition school district to allow fans at games

No fans are allowed at high school sporting in Collier County this year. Two moms want to change that. They started a petition to encourage Collier County Public Schools to allow fans at games.

Football moms Courtney Haas and Jessica Vanston have cheered on their sons RJ Williams and Wyatt Vanston on the field since they were 5-years-old.

But this year, Collier county Public Schools won’t allow spectators at athletic competitions.

“I said, oh my gosh, there’s no way,” Vanston said. “I haven’t gone all these years and to wait till he gets to the white lights to say, ‘Oh call me when you’re done.’ You know? Like I want to be there.”

“Like, that is heartbreaking because we’ve all worked together as a family for him to get to where he’s at now,” Haas said.

And it’s not just tough on parents.

“Just having them not be like able to cheer me on this year would be devastating,” Wyatt said.

“They haven’t missed a game,” Williams said. “And, if they did miss a game, like high school, it would just be sad.”

On the bleachers, marching band member Bryan Brownell say things will feel different.

“It sucks,” Brownwell said. “I mean like I would love to be able to play for huge crowds.”

So the moms started a petition demanding the school district allows two attendees per athlete…

Dad Eric Jarbo is one of over 5,000 who signed.

“It was something that was not only shocking but stunning,” Jarbo said. “It’s important to our family to get the opportunity to watch him play for the next couple of years because you know that could be it.”

“It’s going to feel like another practice, just different kids,” student-athlete Cal Jarbo said. “And no one’s gonna want to do that.”

Per Florida Department of Health in Collier County, Collier County Public Schools sent out an update Tuesday and confirms Collier-DOH said, if Collier County’s rolling two-week average positivity rate for COVID-19 decreases to 5%, fans will be allowed to attend games, prioritizing parents.

We spoke to Haas about the new information, and she told us she still believes there is a way to get people to game now.

Reporter: Rachel Cox-Rosen

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know