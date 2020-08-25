Body cameras give public glimpse into realities of law enforcement

Body cameras worn by law enforcement help to hold officers accountable, and they also give us a glimpse into the reality the officers face every day.

Every law enforcement officer has the same goal for every interaction: That is everyone goes home safe after each shift, or tour.

Deputies routinely engage in a dangerous situation. Their training includes quickly and forcefully taking control of a situation.

In Pasco County, deputies responded to an armed, home invasion. During the response, deputies moved to a position of cover to protect themselves. The suspect turned the gun on himself, and deputies shifted gears to deescalate a volatile situation.

And for more than a half hour the deputy worked to build rapport with the suspect. This is all part of the training law enforcement goes through. One of the deputies at the scene encouraged the suspect to put the gun down and tell his story.

After 45 minutes of negotiation, it worked, and suspect went out to responding law enforcement officers. He listened to orders, and the deputies handcuffed the suspect. Everyone involved left the scene safely.

WARNING: Strong language can be heard during the interaction in the following video. Watch the full recorded Pacsco deputy interaction with the suspect.

Reporter: Rich Kolko

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

