The School District of Lee County held an online presentation to answer parents’ last minute questions

Many parents in Lee County are nervous about sending their children back to school. In an effort alleviate some of those nerves, Lee County Schools’ officials held an online presentation on Monday.

Janelle Williams doesn’t feel safe sending her seven-year-old daughter, Shania, back to school. But, like many Lee County parents, she doesn’t have another choice.

Williams is “a single parent that has to go to work to put food on the table. I have to go to work so, therefore, no childcare. No one to watch her. She has to go to school.”

So on Monday, Williams joined hundreds of other concerned parents to tune into The District of Lee County’s presentation aimed at answering these last-minute questions before the school year.

“I still have lots of questions. These kids aren’t tested. You’re putting these kids in a situation where you don’t know who has this virus,” Williams said.

The district did decide to push through with its mask mandate, at the behest of doctors.

The Department of Health also states that they need your help with contact tracing. “Please answer your phone. Call us back if you miss the call. Need to do this timely,” said Angela Smith with the Florida Department of Health in Lee County.

For parents of more than one child, they will be expected to stay apart. “In school setting yes, we are asking them to social distance,” Beth Wipf said, Health Services Coordinator for the district.

Williams is happy she was able to hear today’s presentation but she still has an uneasy feeling about this upcoming school year.

“It’s like a sinking ship. You know you have to get on the ship to get on the other side. But there’s a possibility of that ship sinking.” said Williams. “My plan is to pray for her every single morning and protect her with prayer. I have no other guarantee. Not even a mask.”

A circuit court judge ruled late Monday afternoon that Florida’s mandatory reopening was unconstitutional and The School District of Lee County is looking into said ruling.

Doctors urge that you try to get your kids to practice wearing their mask, especially during screen time this week.

