Survey: Collier County wants your input to improve road safety

The Collier Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is developing a Local Road Safety Plan (LRSP).

As part of the effort, the MPO has analyzed motorized and non‐motorized crash data from 2014 to 2018.

This data, together with input from the public, will form the basis for the plan. The survey is intended to get your input on how to minimize road fatalities and make our roadway system safer for Collier County residents.

They have created a survey for you to have your say.

LINK: Local Road Safety Plan Survey

Writer: WINK News

