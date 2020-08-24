Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee plans to reopen Aug. 31 with ‘Safe+Sound’ guidelines

Seminole Casino Hotel in Immokalee confirmed on its website Monday it plans to reopen Aug.31.

According to the website release, the casino hotel will reopen “under new and stringent “Safe+Sound” program guidelines. The safety guidelines include multiple new initiatives designed to create an environment that helps to keep guests and team members safe.”

In its website statement, Seminole Casino Hotel said,” The Seminole Tribe of Florida and Seminole Gaming are very grateful to all our loyal guests and dedicated team members. We look forward to welcoming everyone back soon.”

The Safe+Sound program guidelines include:

Temperature checks for all guests and team members prior to entry. Any guest or team member with a temperature above CDC guidelines of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit will not be allowed entry

A requirement that all guests wear masks or cloth face coverings that meet CDC guidelines, without exception. Masks will be provided to guests, as needed

Thousands of alternating slot machines will be turned off, to help ensure social distancing on the casino floor

New Plexiglass barriers will divide players at table games and customer service areas

Hundreds of signs will be posted throughout the complex to encourage social distancing and help ensure adherence to Safe+Sound program guidelines

More than 100 team members will be part of a new “Safe+Sound Clean Team” to focus on cleaning and disinfecting surfaces throughout the complex, with special emphasis on high-touch surfaces and common areas

Hand-sanitizing stations will be available on the casino floor, at the entrances and throughout the property

Constant purification and disinfecting of the air flowing into the complex through the AtmosAir™ bipolar ionization system designed to destroy virus particles in the air and on surfaces

An overall 50 percent reduction in guest capacity throughout the property

MORE: Seminole Casino Hotel reopening announcement w/FAQs

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know