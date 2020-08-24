School bus drivers will work to keep your kids healthy

In one week, many of your children will board the big yellow bus once again, but this year will look much different.

Let’s start at the stop. If your student has to wait for others, school districts recommend everyone wears a mask and stays six feet apart.

Once they hop on board, chances are social distancing might not be possible. That’s why Lee, Collier and Charlotte counties all require students to wear masks on the bus at all times.

“We had a small summer school which allowed us to see how kids would react, and they rose way above our expectations and kids were great. They were very responsive with the masks,” said Tim Kutz, executive director for district operations at the Collier County School District.

In Lee and Collier, drivers will also wear masks.

Students will load back to front and sit in assigned seats, keeping households together.

Weather permitting, the windows will stay down.

Drivers will disinfect the bus at least four times a day – or between routes in Lee County.

Plus, the district is providing them a safety kit and hand sanitizer, gloves and face shields.

Once at school, students will get hand sanitizer, too.

“We’re also recommending the hand sanitizer, that parents send their kids with a little hand sanitizer,” said Roger Lloyd, director of transportation at the School District of Lee County.

To keep Collier students safe, they will get hand sanitizer as they get on the bus.

Safety goggles are available but not required, and drivers will disinfect the bus at least once at the end of the day and whenever necessary throughout.

“It’s a more, a much more stringent process today than we have done in the past,” Kutz said.

Districts say if a driver or child tests positive, they’ll pull the bus from the route and sanitize it, and schools will contact parents.

“Really, we’re hoping parents do the right job and monitor their kids. If the kids have a temperature and don’t feel well, they should be kept home and not put on a bus,” Lloyd said.

Charlotte County kids will wear masks and get hand sanitizer as they off and on the bus.

In an email, the district said, “For the benefit of the children, we are trying to do everything that they are used to so their school experience is as normal as possible.”

Districts say that thankfully, with the combination of face-to-face and expanded virtual learning, they expect fewer kids to ride the bus this year, leaving more space for everyone.

To see a detailed video on the bus cleaning process, click here, and for other school safety measures, click here.

Don’t forget you can monitor your child’s bus throughout the day on the Where’s The Bus app. For more information on that app, click here.

Reporter: Sara Girard

Writer: Jackie Winchester

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know